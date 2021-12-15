USPS deadlines start to get gifts shipped by Christmas

Wednesday is one of the first deadlines to get your gifts to your loved ones by Christmas.

To ship via USPS retail ground shipping, you’ll need to get your package to the post office before they close today.

Spokesperson with the post office, Susan Wright, says you should mail your packages as early as possible. The longer you wait, the more expensive it is to guarantee delivery before Christmas.

“The Postal Service is prepared. We are ready this year,” said Wright.

Heidi Bruce got to the post office before the ground shipping deadline.

“I always start early so that I’m sure that everybody gets what they want and where it’s going,” Bruce said.

She planned ahead to ship her gifts out early and recommends others do the same.

“Get here early. I always come early. I always come early to midweek, never on weekends. Because it is too busy on the weekends,” said Bruce.

The post office has also been planning and preparing after they saw an increase in packages being shipped last year.

“We learned a lot of lessons from last year,” Wright said.

This year they are expecting to deliver between 850 to 950 million packages.

“We began planning for peak season earlier than ever this year, so we are ready,” said Wright.

USPS has 112 new package sorting machines, one of which is here in Indy. They are also leasing facilities to handle the increased volume.

“We consider this our Super Bowl time of year, so we certainly want to deliver the holidays for our customers. It means the world to all of us,” said Wright.

Some deadlines to get your gift there in time are:

Dec. 17 – First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

Those are deadlines that Maggie Bishop paid attention to.

“Oh, I think the deadlines are really important. Everyone’s trying to use the logistics system these days,” said Bishop.

“The earlier we can get it done, the less stress we can put on the system, and we can all enjoy the holidays.”

Bishop made sure she got her gifts in the mail before some of the pricier later deadlines.

“I love saving money, especially when I spent some money on gifts. Yeah, it’s an added bonus,” Bishop said.

Officials say the best time to drop something off is right when the post office opens or mid-afternoon.

To keep the line moving you’re asked to have your package addressed before you get there.

Don’t try to guess the zip code, because if you get it wrong, it will delay the delivery.