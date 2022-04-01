Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: April 1, 2022

Indy FOP President reacts to newly released video …

IMPD releases video from night of shooting that severely …

Food banks working to overcome inflation, supply …

50 years in the making: Beech Grove breaks ground …

Indy sees reduction in homicides over first three …

Shelbyville serial rapist sentenced to 650 years …

Young Men Inc. expands enrollment for first time …

Indy Maven shares 6 best smoothies in Indy

COLTS CHEER TRYOUTS

Where is Sherman? Indiana Artisan Marketplace