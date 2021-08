INDIANAPOLIS -- As part of Mayor Joe Hogsett's 2022 budget proposal, he hopes to put $166.5 million worth of American Rescue Plan money toward boosting IMPD's officer numbers and technology, as well as community organizations working to tackle root causes of crime.

But, with 162 people killed so far this year, Mayor Hogsett faces tough questions from residents about what his administration is doing to combat crime. Hogsett said this budget, especially with the infusion of $420 million of ARP money will make a difference.