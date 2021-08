INDIANAPOLIS— Moving forward some concert venues, and travel destinations, are requiring proof of vaccination or a recent, negative COVID test to enter. Test sites were vast during the height of the pandemic, but numerous locations have closed since. With the Delta variant leading to increased cases, it now has fun-seeking Hoosiers battling others for a chance to get tested.

“We have seen an uptick that goes hand-in-hand with the reported cases that are starting to pop up with the delta variant,” says Susana Suarez, spokesperson for local testing company Aria Diagnostics, “Positivity rate has double every week for the last three weeks that is of concern.”