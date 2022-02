INDIANAPOLIS -- The classic nostalgia of waiting for a snow day call may be over for children across central Indiana, the latest impact from the pandemic.

“The days of being home and doing nothing are largely over. We just have so much more access with the technology at our disposal,” said Dana Altemeyer, Communications Director with Lawrence Township schools, “If COVID has taught us anything, we can be flexible and shift on a dime to meet the needs of our students.”