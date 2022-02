Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 13, 2022

Big Game Bound: Super Bowl Sunday show

Ruffles the Armadillo picks his Super Bowl fave

IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers …

Ruffles the Hairy Armadillo predicts the winner of …

IN Focus: Panelists discuss Todd Huston, January …

IN Focus: Former VP Mike Pence comments on January …

IN Focus: State Senate considers controversial education …

Ruffles the armadillo predicts Super Bowl LVI winner

The FOX59 Weekend Morning Crew makes their Super …

Families of mass shooting victims exploring possible …