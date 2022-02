INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Bail Project paid to release at least three people who allegedly went on to commit heinous crimes, including murder and stabbings of officers, while awaiting trial for prior offenses. At the request of Marion Superior Court judges, the Bail Project is investigating how many of their clients re-offended while out on release.

"There's no uniform system in Indiana that allows anybody to look at that data and that information," David Gaspar, National Operations Director, said. "We are doing that research on our own, that way we can have a better understanding so that we can continue, as I stated earlier, learning, growing, adapting, and improving. But today, I actually just don't have a number."