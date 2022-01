INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The state department of health and county health departments have not received shipments of rapid tests since December 27. After administering an average of 50,000 rapid tests a week, healthcare workers have no choice but to limit their usage.

"We started the day with 180 appointments and only 80 test kits," Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said of Thursday. "So like I said, shout out to Howard County for helping us out of that jam."