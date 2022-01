INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – 2021 was another rough year for Indianapolis and the men and women who swear to protect it with their lives. There were 271 homicides, 250 were murders, and both were records in their categories. More than 700 people survived being shot last year, and that was a record, too.

The number of officers who retired or left the department last year was more than those hired to replace them. IMPD officers were first on the scene of three mass murders that claimed 18 lives. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor wants to do better by his officers in 2022.