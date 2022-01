INDIANAPOLIS -- COVID-19 case counts are reaching an all-time high in Indiana. A total of 15,277 new positive cases were added to the state's COVID-19 dashboard during Thursday's update - the highest single-day count since the pandemic began.

"I'm not surprised based on what I'm seeing coming in to our hospital... but also seeing how our own staff are impacted," said Eskenazi Health's Chief Nursing Officer, Lee Ann Blue.