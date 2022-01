INDIANAPOLIS -- There is good news for frustrated downtown commuters, the I-70 and I-65 north split shut down is halfway complete with renovations, however this does mean there are still nine months left.

"Every day seems to be a little different. You get used to one thing, and then it changes,” says Deborah Cooney who lives within earshot of the construction. "All Summer it was the pounding of those pylons going in. I'm looking forward to it all going back to normal."