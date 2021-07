MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from a 77-year-old man she was hired to help care for.

According to court documents, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office began investigation on July 12 after a teller at a credit union in Muncie noticed that the signature on a check cashed by 45-year-old Catina M. Lee was not the account holder's signature. The teller then called the 77-year-old account holder to see if he authorized the check and money transfers and told him there was $23,000 withdrawn from his checking account.