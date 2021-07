INDIANAPOLIS -- We report on the ongoing public safety crisis daily as elected leaders, police and grassroots organizations struggle to curb violence in Indy. During the monthly public safety walk Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and members of the IMPD command staff addressed how they are working to drive crime down now.

Hogsett said the upcoming 2022 budget proposal, set to be unveiled to city-county councilors on August 9, will have a significant focus on public safety.