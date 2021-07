INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been one year since a young mother was shot and killed on the canal in downtown Indy. Her anniversary comes just days after two more women were shot there during the holiday weekend.

“Someone took our family’s spot, and made it dangerous to be in,” explains Rhonda Green, whose granddaughter Jessica Doty-Whitaker was killed July 5 of last year, “Why do our children have to worry when they go walk their dog? To enjoy a little family togetherness, and not have worry about getting shot.”