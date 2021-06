MUNCIE, Ind. — Six days after a motorcycle crash in Delaware County seriously injured two retired members of local enforcement, a husband and wife, both died as a result of their injuries on the same night.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, retired Muncie Police Department Sgt. Kirk Mace, and his wife Debbie, a recently retired investigator with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, were riding their motorcycle on U.S. 35 just southeast of the city, when a pickup truck traveling on Delaware County Road 300 South crossed into their path.