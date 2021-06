INDIANAPOLIS — Burglars broke into a popular Broad Ripple restaurant and made off with cash. This hit is just the latest in a string of incidents the hot spot is dealing with.

“I like to think of it as a vacation spot,” says owner Carly Swift talking about her luxurious, popcorn-inspired restaurant Just Pop In, “It has put a bit of a damper on the way that we feel. You never want to feel threatened or violated which we have.”