INDIANAPOLIS -- Forty grassroots, neighborhood-based organizations received district crime prevention grants which "show potential to reduce crime in Marion County." Back in February, we highlighted the city-county council's new venture which gives each councilor a chance to select what they wanted to prioritize in their districts.

SAVI provided each councilor with a profile of their district which included the violent crime index, a measurement of the district’s violent crime plus the factors likely leading to violent crime. The determinants include poverty, unemployment, households receiving public assistance, undereducation and single-parent households.