INDIANAPOLIS -- Every person deserves to feel safe in their own home. That's the message IMPD officers and the Indianapolis Housing Agency's executive director shared with neighbors during the first ever "Grill and Chill" event.

As children returned home to the Blackburn Terrace community from their last day at school for the year, they were met with a cookout and games provided by IMPD and IHA. Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines also made a guest appearance at the event.