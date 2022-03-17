Downtown Indy celebrates first St. Patrick’s Day …

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: March 17, 2022

Air quality following Walmart distribution center …

Anderson shooting suspected arrested after police …

Could the Daylight Saving Time debate return to the …

Work continues to put out fire at Plainfield Walmart …

Gas price drop depends on Putin’s war, experts say

NCAA Tournament fans, St. Patrick’s Day crowds filling …

Investigation continues as crews work to put out …

Indiana COVID update: 304 new cases, 15 additional …

Local restaurant celebrates St. Patrick’s day