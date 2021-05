INDIANAPOLIS -- Jamila Spaulding said she was back in her office counting up the night’s receipts and getting ready to pay out her employees early Sunday morning when IMPD officers arrived at Mimi’s Lounge & Events Center in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue to investigate a report of shots fired.

What they found, said Spaulding, was one of her customers shot to death in the parking lot of a nearby hardware store.