SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The energy has returned to Speedway, and with it the fans. The excitement along Main Street has turned into booming profits for local artists and nearby businesses.

“We had a lot of businesses on Main Street that were struggling just to survive,” says Speedway Town Council President Vincent Noblet, “We stress to the public, come down and support our businesses in Speedway. These guys are putting it on the line for us.”