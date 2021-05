INDIANAPOLIS -- There were a lot of kids scattered around the 7100 block of Constitution Drive on Sunday afternoon as friends and family lofted balloons into the air to memorialize Malik Parks, who was shot to death leaving a building at the Lake Castleton Apartments just before dawn on May 8.

“My little brother has always done the right thing,” said Anastasia Hatfield as her daughters stood by her side. “You have to tell your children -- teach your children -- to do the right things, to make sure that you lead and not follow.”