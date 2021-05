INDIANAPOLIS — The violent crime across the city is costing young people their mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters. It is a tragic cycle which some outreach organizers are trying to combat.

“Our goals are to try to break that cycle,” Lauren Rodriguez, Director of Office of Public Health and Safety, said. “Try to give them things to look forward to, resources to connect with and making that connection with them at an earlier age is the best way to break that cycle.”