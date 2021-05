INDIANAPOLIS — We know people are hurting, and the number of calls IMPD’s Mobile Crisis Assistance Team (MCAT) is responding to illustrates that. Beat officers call on this unit when people are in need of immediate mental health services.

IMPD provided data comparing 2020 to the first five months of 2021. In all of 2020, 31% of the calls the MCAT responded to involved a person suffering with suicidal ideation or thoughts. So far in 2021, 39% of their calls have involved someone experiencing these challenges.