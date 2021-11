INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indy's suffered 243 homicides this year as the city struggles to turn the tide of this record-breaking violence we're experiencing. Fortunately, community members are mobilizing to help bring peace among our neighbors.

Over Halloween weekend, Ron Gee and Della Brown organized numerous events as part of 72-hour Ceasefire Weekend. Thanks in part to their efforts, we experienced 49 hours without someone being killed.