INDIANAPOLIS -- It was on a Friday night in November 43 years ago that Brian Kring was on a date with a fellow employee from the Burger Chef on Crawfordsville Road in Speedway.

“On taking her home, which was a little bit before twelve, we passed by the Burger Chef and she says that she remembered that she didn’t see Jayne’s vehicle there, the Vega,” said Brian Kring. “One of the employees called in and said that their van broke down, I vividly remember that, and I guess because of that, I told them that I would come back by and help them close.”