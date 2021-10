INDIANA - "COVID hit rural communities a little bit later than urban (communities) last year, but once they hit those communities, they hit them hard," said Brian Dixon, Regenstreif Institute's director of public health informatics.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rural America makes up about 15 percent of the nation, but recent data shows rural America is outpacing metro areas for COVID-19 deaths. The delta variant has shown rural communities are at high risk, much of that because of geographic disparities. FOX59's Beairshelle Edmé continues her series finding out how this health disparity impacts rural Hoosiers. You can watch & read the first report on racial disparities below.