INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Sadly, more central Indiana Hoosiers have been killed in domestic violence relationships this year than in at least the last 15 years. This year, 34 people were killed under these circumstances in our area, which is triple the number of lives lost last year.

"Domestic violence should never be an uncomfortable topic; this should be a very comfortable topic," Amber Jaquez said. "It shouldn't be swept under the rug in any situation. It's nothing to be embarrassed of or nothing to hide."