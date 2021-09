INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s proposed budget for 2022 includes more funding for the department than ever between the annual budget and money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Chief Randal Taylor said the main priority is public safety and driving down city-wide violence.

IMPD is proposing $264,964,602 for the budget and $28,500,000 from the American Rescue Plan over three years. The ARPA money will allow the department to afford 100 new officers and purchase new technology.