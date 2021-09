INDIANAPOLIS -- At least 191 people have been killed in Indianapolis so far this year. This enormous violence issue weighs heavily on the city's young people - just ask them.

"It's hard to stay focused on what's going on around you when everyone's dying or being killed," Madison Guyse, Vice Chair of the Indianapolis Youth Commission, said. "Honestly, it plays a role in your emotional stability, how well you can manage your emotions and how much tolerance and pain tolerance you have."