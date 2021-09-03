Engaged couple wins truck from Hoosier Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS– An engaged couple is heading to their wedding this weekend on new wheels after winning a truck from the Hoosier Lottery.

Jeff Ramsey and Amber Maddox, of Frankfort, won a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado from the Indiana State Fair live drawing.

Maddox is the one who wanted to enter and put in three tickets. Ramsey is the one who actually ended up winning, and he only submitted one ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it and had a grin all day,” said Jeff, who works for Pioneer and also raises pigs. “The first person I told was my fiancé. All she could say was, ’No we didn’t! No way!’ We were pretty giddy about it. I told my daughters and they laughed for about five minutes straight because they were so excited about it! Yeah, we’ve had a good time with it so far.”

The Hoosier Lottery also presented them with a mini wedding cake as part of the celebration.