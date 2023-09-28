INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Cash4Life ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 2, and players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers and is the first time a ticket in Indiana has matched all five numbers to win $1,000 per week for life.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Village Pantry 5375, 1000 W. Cross St. in Anderson, for the Apr. 4 drawing.

The winning Cash4Life numbers from the drawing are 6-10-27-29-43 with the Cash Ball of 4.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is secure, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.