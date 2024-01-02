INDIANAPOLIS — Individuals who purchased a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in Hammond for Saturday’s drawing should check their ticket.

Officials with the Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that one entry, purchased at the Spot Smoke Shop located at 11001 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the Dec. 30, 2023 drawing. The ticket is worth $200,000, officials said.

According to a news release from the Hoosier Lottery, the winning Powerball numbers for the Dec. 30, 2023 drawing were: 10-11-26-27-34 with the Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 4X. Players are able to check their tickets with the Hoosier Lottery mobile application.

“The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions,” the release said.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $20 million, officials said in the release.