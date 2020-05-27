Avondale Meadows 8th graders graduate with drive-thru ceremony

Eighth graders at Avondale Meadows Middle School graduated with a drive-through ceremony Tuesday night.

The principal said she was inspired by local high schools doing the same thing. She wanted to do something special for the students because they were the founding class at the school when it opened three years ago in 2017

Staff at the school put together graduation boxes for each student. The boxes included a graduation program and their certificate of completion. Students also took home a cake pop, balloons, flowers, and a yard sign.