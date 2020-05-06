Business in Brownsburg making hanging baskets for healthcare heroes

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The owners of Brownsburg Landscape have donated 500 baskets of hanging flowers, and they’re all going to healthcare workers.

The doctors and nurses at Hendricks Regional Health’ and IU Health West Hospital got the delivery Wednesday. The flowers celebrate national nurses week and coming up Mother’s Day weekend, but they also serve as a thank you.

“We want them to know that we’re all behind– we’ve got their back, and we’re with them. We greatly appreciate everything they’re doing for our community and the whole world in general,” Greg Frazee, the owner of Brownsburg Landscape said.

Both hospitals got the flowers by 1:30 Wednesday.