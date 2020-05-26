Drive-thru food distribution provides help for struggling Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers who are struggling to put food on the table got a little help Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Urban League continued its food box pickup program that’s been helping up to 800 families a week. Volunteers distributed the boxes at a drive-thru site at the corner of Indiana Ave. and Blackford Street. Each family picked up a box of food and a bag of canned goods.

“The struggle is real. Come out. Take advantage of these food supplies, because there’s no reason why any family, and particularly a family with kids, should go without food.” Tony Mason, President & Chief Executive Officer, Indianapolis Urban League

Most families have someone who either lost a job or their wages were cut.

The Indianapolis Urban League is giving out food again next Tuesday, June second at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Blackford Street.