Hoosiers Finding Hope: taking a look back at a few positive stories from the week

INDIANAPOLIS — We keep seeing Hoosiers come together and find hope through these challenging times.
Here is a look at some of the positive stories that came out of the coronavirus pandemic this week:
- Pilots with the 122nd Fighter Wing and the Blue Angels conducted flyovers to honor first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The City of Greenfield hosted a county-wide luminary event to show support for hospital staff, patients, and helpers.
- Volunteers with the Salvation Army worked to pack 5,000 boxes of food Tuesday amid a surge in demand for assistance.
- An Indianapolis choir director is fulfilling a promise to a student’s mom after she passed away from COVID-19 by helping him get into college.
- “PAW Patrol” spread joy to a central Indiana community during the coronavirus pandemic with a parade through Fishers.
- A local woman decided to give her stimulus check away to her favorite restaurant.
- A Lawrence Central High School student is trying to keep his neighbor’s morale up through music.
- Carmel seniors got their caps and gowns Monday for graduation, even if the ceremony ends up being a virtual one.
- NASCAR is honoring health care workers during the “Real Heroes 400” and one of the grand marshals happens to be from central Indiana.
- Students and teachers at McCordsville Elementary were able to re-unite safely for the first time in weeks. They took part in a spirit drive-through.
- The Carmel Street Department made its own hand sanitizer to help out local businesses.
- An Indy high school for adults is getting a big boost to help match up students with career certifications.
Do you know of a positive story that is coming out of this pandemic? If so, email us at fox59news@fox59.com.