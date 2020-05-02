Hoosiers Finding Hope: taking a look back at some positive stories from the week

INDIANAPOLIS — We keep seeing Hoosiers come together and find hope through these challenging times.

Here is a look at some of the positive stories that came out of the coronavirus pandemic this week:

A local business is giving you an opportunity to say thank you to caregivers.

One big family practiced social distancing while still throwing their great-grandma a birthday parade.

In Bargersville, Indiana, Hoosiers are finding hope in the midst of the coronavirus. In that small town, firemen are building a deck to help a family celebrate their son.

The non-profit Faith Hope and Love Community is turning an old Starbucks on East 82nd Street, near Castleton Square Mall into a drive-thru food pantry.

During this crisis, it’s critical healthcare workers have the protective equipment they need. With a little SWAG, a group of Indianapolis kids are working to protect nurses and doctors on the front lines.

With the school year cut short for students across Indiana, a central Indiana photographer wants to make sure seniors get the recognition they deserve.

