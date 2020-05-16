Lawrence Central student sending message of hope through music

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence Central High School student is trying to keep his neighbor’s morale up through music.

Joel Greenfield has been playing TAPS for his neighbors every night in honor of all the people fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“People seem to really like it. I think it’s a good way to think about everyone impacted during this time,” Joel said. “At first there weren’t many people watching. but now they seem to like it. I really do appreciate it. I’m glad people like the idea.”

Joel plans to keep playing the bugle in the marching band in college. He is going to the University of Michigan.