Non-food pantry in Noblesville aims to help those in need

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A new pantry aims to restore the dignity of those in need.

Marilyn’s Place offers clothing, hygiene items, cleaning supplies and more.

The items are available on a points-based system, meaning people who’ve acquired a certain amount of points can get them.

“They get to shop as much of a normal shopping experience as we can make it,” said co-founder Hilary Ricks. “[It’s about] restoring dignity. Freedom of choice [has a lot to do] with restoring self-esteem. So, we want to be a hand up, not a handout.”

Marilyn’s Place hosted a fundraiser on June 19 and June 20, with proceeds going to the operating fund. It’s located at 1106 S. 8th Street in Noblesville. Find more information at their website.