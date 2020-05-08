Non-profit transporting items for food banks

INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is giving back to the community after initial fears of having to shut down.

Nine13sports is a nonprofit that uses bicycles to help kids across the city. The team, forced to hit the brakes on its programming through the pandemic, has now switched its gears.

The organization partnered with Gleaners, Midwest Food Bank and Second Helpings to deliver over half a million pounds of food to Hoosiers in just one month.

“We have temporarily transformed our warehouse space into a satellite food bank,” Nathan Smurdon, Chief Partnership and Business Strategy Officer for the company said. “We’re very humbled to have found a place where we can still serve our community.”

Food is given directly to families and to several local agencies. Nine13sports is promising it will deliver food to Hoosiers as long as the need is there.