Pretzel shop supporting healthcare workers

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A local business is giving you an opportunity to say thank you to caregivers.

If you donate $30, Ben’s Soft Pretzels will deliver the tasty snack to hospitals and nursing homes.

The owners came up with this idea when one of their friends posted a picture on Facebook. It showed the friend’s daughter working in the emergency room holding up a sign that said, “stay home.”

“This is a way for people at home to give back to the community in a way that makes a difference,” Marie Damler, owner of Ben’s Soft Pretzels said. “You are actually helping those who are helping us.”

So far, they’ve delivered over 4,000 pretzels. If you would like to send some to the front lines you can find information here.