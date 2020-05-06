Principal walks 160 miles through neighborhoods to encourage students

CENTER GROVE – An elementary school principal in the Center Grove district walked more than 160 miles over the last few weeks in order to visit and encourage his students.

Trael Kelly, principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, got the idea after helping staff members to deliver meals to some students at their homes. Kelly says he was struck by how excited the children were when he came to their neighborhoods.

“On my way home from delivering the food, I thought why not,” Kelly said. “Why not spread that joy?”

Not long after that experience, Kelly got the idea to walk through every neighborhood in Pleasant Grove’s district. His goal was to personally visit with students and brighten the day of those who are missing friends and teachers at school right now.

“They need to be safe, and they need to know that they’re loved,” Kelly said. “And that’s the message. If we can provide hope or joy to anyone on any particular day, then we’ve been successful.”

At first, Kelly’s walks through neighborhoods were like surprise visits for children who were playing outside.

“We actually saw Mr. Kelly when the girls were riding bikes,” said Pleasant Grove parent, Whitney Small. “And that surprised them and made their day.”

Before long, word of Mr. Kelly’s neighborhood walks was spreading, so he started posting on Facebook about where he was planning to walk each day.

“It eventually evolved into me organizing streets and telling them what cul-de-sac that I would be walking in and giving estimation of time,” Kelly said.

“It went down to the intersections by the minute that he was going to be at,” said Pleasant Grove parent, Michelle Langdon.

Kelly documented his daily walks with photos taken along the way. Pictures show children standing outside with signs and chalk messages, cheering him on along his daily route.

“Just to bring joy to those kid’s hearts, it’s been a fantastic response,” Kelly said.

“It was like a celebrity coming through the neighborhood,” said Pleasant Grove parent, Samantha Wright. “It was so much fun. It speaks to his character and how much he loves and cares for the children.”

“I felt like he cared,” said Pleasant Grove student, Jackson Podesta. “And it helped me with my eLearning.”

“I felt happy to see him again, and I felt surprised that he was at my house,” said Pleasant Grove student, Ella Langdon.

“It was exciting to me and my sister,” said Pleasant Grove student, Delaney Small.

After ten total days of walking, Mr. Kelly had covered161.7 miles, going through two pair of walking shoes in the process.

“It’s well worth it,” Kelly laughed. “It was money well spent, and I’d do it again.”

In fact, Mr. Kelly says he will do it again. After seeing the effect his visits had on his students, Kelly plans to continue his neighborhood walks even after children eventually return to Pleasant Grove Elementary.

“Kids love hearing their names,” Kelly said. “So, going out and being able to call them by name and say, ‘Hey I see you, and I miss you, and I love you, and I care about you.’ You notice that they start doing that to others.”