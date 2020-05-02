Runner planning to run Indy Mini virtually after overcoming brain injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind- The Indy Mini half marathon was supposed to take place on May 2, but due to coronavirus the race was canceled.

However, some runners are still planning to do the full 13.1 miles on their own.

“This could be the best thing for me, mentally and physically,” said runner Joel Reitz.

The race was supposed to be Reitz’s first half marathon. It’s quite a challenge for anyone, especially after what he’s been through.

On October 1st, 2019, Joel suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was rushed to the hospital and into emergency surgery.

“I had surgery that day on October 1st, that was a Tuesday. I was there until Friday,” Reitz said. “I don’t remember anything until Friday evening at about 6 o’clock when I was being transported by ambulance to a rehab center.”

Reitz spent months in physical therapy. However, he didn’t just want to get back on his feet. He wanted to do something bigger. So, he set his sights for May 2nd and the Indy Mini.

“I always could, I believed, but I never did,” Reitz said, “It wasn’t my deal, it wasn’t my gig.”

Less than 2 months before race day, the event was canceled due to coronavirus. But his goal of finishing 13.1 miles was still on.

“I would like to be in front of a bunch of people cheering and friends around in a park waiting for me at the end, but that’s not what it’s going to be so, I’m just going to do it for myself,” Reitz said.

Reitz has a route set around his neighborhood. He’ll wake up early Saturday morning by himself and hit the pavement. Leaving his injury and worries behind, as his now virtual finish lies ahead.

“A sense of victory,” Reitz said of how he’d feel after the run. “It’s going to feel very good.”

Participants in this year’s virtual Indy Mini still get a t-shirt and medal. Runners are asked to submit their results and share their run on social media with #IndyMini.