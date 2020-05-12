Salvation Army packs 5,000 boxes of food for Hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS – Volunteers worked to pack 5,000 boxes of food Tuesday amid a surge in demand for assistance.

The packing event Tuesday is part of an ongoing effort to help families that lost income due to coronavirus. Volunteers from Midwest Food Bank and the Salvation Army packed the boxes with the help of National Guard members.

Midwest Food Bank’s executive director John Whitaker revealed that the organization is buying more food than it ever has before.

“We’re here for them. We’re here to walk with you through this time in our country, and especially in our state,” Whitaker said.

“All these boxes represent a number of individuals who have this unexpected but growing needs as a result of the pandemic.” Lt. Vinal Lee, incident commander of the Salvation Army Indiana division

This is a community effort. A grant from the Lilly Endowment is letting food banks purchase even more food. The moving company Two Men and a Truck are delivering the food to Hoosier families across the state.