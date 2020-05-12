Seniors in Carmel get graduation boxes, hope for in-person event

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel seniors got their caps and gowns Monday for graduation, even if the ceremony ends up being a virtual one.

60 school buses delivered the personal boxes filled with each student’s cap and gown Monday. It is all part of a plan to keep graduation special for this year’s seniors.

Students picked up their boxes at their bus stops while teachers and staff handed them and out and finally got to say ‘hi’ to their students in person.

“This is just really a good way for us to really just celebrate them and all their accomplishments and everything that they’re missing out, and just a way to say that we miss them so much,” Eugenie Corbin, an English teacher at Carmel High School said.

Carmel High School is still hoping graduation will take place on May 31st at the state fairgrounds. However, the school is planning a modified ceremony as late as July. Carmel High School also made plans for a virtual graduation just in case.