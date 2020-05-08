Teachers in Indianapolis deliver goodie bags to students

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers from a local Indianapolis public school surprised their students Thursday by showing up on their doorsteps.

They teach fourth grade at Eleanor Skillen School 3 and they didn’t come empty-handed. They brought care packages for the kids.

“It has a bunch of goodies in it for them, just to show them that we miss them,” Ali Ardaiolo, a 4th Grade Teacher at the school said. “We care about them, and we’re always thinking about them.”

Ardaiolo comments that e-learning has been tough on some of her students. They’ve been home from school for almost two months now so these teachers were really excited to finally see their students face to face.