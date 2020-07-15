Women center stage for Habitat for Humanity build

INDIANAPOLIS — Women are center stage for the building of two homes in Indianapolis.

It’s part of the 2020 Women Build project with Habitat for Humanity, where all the funding and all the building comes from women who live here.

The organization is all about empowering people to pay for and even build their own homes, including the two women who own the homes they built.

Wednesday was donor dedication day. Anyone who helped fund the project to build the homes got to sign their name on a post around the house.

Some of them left messages congratulating the new homeowners and how far they’ve come since they started this project.

“We was supposed to move in in June until the whole coronavirus, and I was devastated, but then I look up and all this is,” Laquinta Humphrey said. “I’ve come past a lot. I even did a two-step. Yes, I shouted, and I’m gonna shout at the ribbon-cutting.”

“Just very grateful. I’m so grateful. I can’t say that enough. I’m very grateful,” Sandra Robinson said.

Both homes are two stories, have three bedrooms and a whole lot of love built into them.