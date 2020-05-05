‘Yoga in scrubs’ helping healthcare workers improve focus

INDIANAPOLIS — As health care workers are taking care of sick patients with the coronavirus, they’re also helping themselves with yoga.

Front line employees at IU Health Methodist Hospital can go to yoga outside in the cafeteria courtyard. They’re calling it ‘yoga in scrubs’ and it happens every other day for twenty minutes.

It’s supposed to help improve their focus and give them a little boost of energy.

“In order for us to provide the best care possible, we have to be present and we have to take care of ourselves,” John Shepard, mindfulness program manager at Indiana University Health said.

Social distancing guidelines are being followed. Only ten people can go to each session. All of them must wear masks and they must do their stretches six feet apart. All poses and movements are from standing positions so there is no need for mats or props.

The sessions have been going on for about a week. IU Health representatives say staff are excited when they show up.

Plans to expand the yoga to other IU Health locations is in the works.