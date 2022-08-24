INDIANAPOLIS — Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, is adding a new place to call home for seasonal workers. The theme park is building a $6 million facility where workers can live once they clock out for the day. The goal is to attract more workers from across the US and overseas.

Inside INdiana Business television host Gerry Dick has more on that and Governor Eric Holcomb’s trade trip to Asia in the video attached to this story.

